UPDATE 1-China iron ore, steel eke out gains after slide; outlook shaky
* China revokes licenses of 29 Chinese steel firms (Adds China mills shut, updates prices)
* Castor seed future March contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,740-0,805 versus 0,740-0,815 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,225.00 At 1215 local time 4,259.00 Previous close 4,200.00
* China revokes licenses of 29 Chinese steel firms (Adds China mills shut, updates prices)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Apr 21) 1000 02.50/05.50 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 03.53% 03.77% 02.82% -----------------------------------