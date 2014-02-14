* Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,28,000-0,29,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,746-0,805 versus 0,740-0,805 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,215.00 At 1215 local time 4,216.00 Previous close 4,210.00