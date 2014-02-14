Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 19, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 19 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
* Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,28,000-0,29,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,746-0,805 versus 0,740-0,805 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,215.00 At 1215 local time 4,216.00 Previous close 4,210.00
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 19 Apr.19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices o