* Castor seed future March contract, after opened on a weak note, improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,43,000-0,44,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,745-0,805 versus 0,750-0,815 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,164.00 At 1200 local time 4,179.00 Previous close 4,167.00