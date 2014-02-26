* Castor seed future March contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,745-0,805 versus 0,755-0,812 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,091.00 At 1210 local time 4,110.00 Previous close 4,084.00