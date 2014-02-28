* Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,52,000-0,53,000 versus 0,42,000-0,43,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,745-0,800 versus 0,745-0,805 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,075.00 At 1220 local time 4,044.00 Previous close 4,089.00