* Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,47,000-0,48,000 versus 0,52,000-0,53,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,745-0,795 versus 0,745-0,800 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open 4,020.00 n.q. At 1220 local time 4,028.00 n.q. Previous close 4,015.00 4,278.00