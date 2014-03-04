BRIEF-Fortune Financial Services (India) to consider merger of fortune integrated assets finance with co
* Says to consider merger of Fortune Integrated Assets Finance Limited with Fortune Financial Services
* Castor seed future March contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,750-0,809 versus 0,750-0,805 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open 4,150.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 4,147.00 n.q. Previous close 4,148.00 4,278.00
April 19 Information technology company Mindtree Ltd said consolidated net profit fell 27 percent in the fourth quarter hurt by a foreign exchange loss and fewer client additions.