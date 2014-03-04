* Castor seed future March contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,750-0,809 versus 0,750-0,805 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open 4,150.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 4,147.00 n.q. Previous close 4,148.00 4,278.00