* Castor seed future March-June contracts firmed up due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,980.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,975.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 4,150.00 4,375.00 High 4,195.00 4,375.00 Low 4,139.00 4,360.00 Close 4,167.00 4,375.00 Previous close 4,148.00 4,278.00