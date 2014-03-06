* Castor seed future March contract moved up in the early trades due to speculative buying support. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,54,000-0,55,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,760-0,830 versus 0,750-0,815 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open 4,230.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 4,224.00 n.q. Previous close 4,210.00 4,425.00