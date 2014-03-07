GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Castor seed future March-June contracts continued to rise due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,127.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,082.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 4,275.00 4,490.00 High 4,295.00 4,510.00 Low 4,230.00 4,490.00 Close 4,263.00 4,510.00 Previous close 4,246.00 4,477.00
* Cold weather threatens U.S. production * Corn firms 1 percent * Soybeans rally more than 0.5 percent By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as frost across key growing regions stoked fears of widespread production losses, pushing prices to a six-week high. Corn rose more than 1 percent, drawing support from wheat, while soybeans rallied more than 0.5 percent. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Boar