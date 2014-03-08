Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-March 08 * Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,62,000-0,63,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,780-0,832 versus 0,770-0,835 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open 4,245.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 4,201.00 n.q. Previous close 4,263.00 4,510.00 Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- March 08 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.15 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Mar. Contract Today's open n.q. Previous close ------