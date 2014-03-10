* Castor seed future March contract moved down in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,770-0,825 versus 0,780-0,832 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open 4,185.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 4,153.00 n.q. Previous close 4,197.00 4,462.00