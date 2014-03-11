* Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,760-0,810 versus 0,770-0,825 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open n.q. 4,365.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 4,352.00 Previous close 4,144.00 4,396.00