* Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,67,000-0,68,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,760-0,810 versus 0,760-0,805 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open n.q. 4,395.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 4,421.00 Previous close 4,120.00 4,401.00