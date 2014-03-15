* Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying support. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,740-0,815 versus 0,750-0,808 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open n.q. 4,355.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 4,390.00 Previous close 4,094.00 4,352.00