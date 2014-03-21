* Castor seed future June contract moved down in the early trades on selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,51,000-0,52,000 versus 0,49,000-0,50,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,740-0,790 versus 0,750-0,800 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open n.q. 4,248.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 4,235.00 Previous close 4,110.00 4,253.00