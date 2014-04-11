* Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,85,000-0,86,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,714-0,765 versus 0,710-0,755 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,987.00 At 1205 local time 4,019.00 Previous close 3,969.00