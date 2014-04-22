* Castor seed future June Contract moved down in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,95,000-0,96,000 versus 0,90,000-0,91,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,710-0,755 versus 0,710-0,763 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,925.00 At 1215 local time 3,924.00 Previous close 3,946.00