* Castor seed future June Contract eased in the early trades due to restricted buying enquiries from speculators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,97,000-0,98,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,720-0,768 versus 0,720-0,770 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,977.00 At 1215 local time 3,990.00 Previous close 3,993.00