Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Castor seed future June contract firmed up due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,812.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,812.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,977.00 High 4,002.00 Low 3,975.00 Close 4,001.00 Previous close 3,993.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future June Contract eased in the early trades due to restricted buying enquiries from speculators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,97,000-0,98,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,720-0,768 versus 0,720-0,770 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,977.00 At 1215 local time 3,990.00 Previous close 3,993.00
Apr 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12777.00 NSE 44837.60 ============= TOTAL 57614.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M