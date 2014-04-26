* Castor seed future June Contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,98,000-0,99,000 versus 0,97,000-0,98,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,725-0,765 versus 0,720-0,768 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 4,002.00 At 1215 local time 3,993.00 Previous close 4,001.00