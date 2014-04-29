* Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 1,30,000-1,31,000 versus 1,20,000-1,21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,735-0,770 versus 0,730-0,770 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 4,095.00 At 1215 local time 4,051.00 Previous close 4,106.00