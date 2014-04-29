BRIEF-Syngene International Q4 profit falls
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
* Castor seed future June contract moved down further due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,825.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,825.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 4,095.00 High 4,101.00 Low 4,045.00 Close 4,087.00 Previous close 4,106.00
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme