* Castor seed future June contract improved due to speculative buying at
lower level.
Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,787.50 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,762.50 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract
Open 3,960.00
High 4,030.00
Low 3,960.00
Close 4,029.00
Previous close 3,962.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 07 - RTRS
07-May-2014 09:02
Castor seed future June contract, after opened on a weak note, firmed up in the
early trades due to speculative buying at lower level. Castor seed arrivals, in
75-kilogram bag: 1,09,000-1,10,000 versus 1,24,000-1,25,000 previous. Castor
seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:0,720-0,771 versus
0,725-0,765 previous
