* Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,730-0,765 versus 0,730-0,770 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 4,040.00 At 1215 local time 4,087.00 Previous close 4,034.00