* Castor seed future June contract firmed up due to speculative buying
enquiries at lower level.
Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,775.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,812.50 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract
Open 3,968.00
High 3,980.00
Low 3,968.00
Close 3,976.00
Previous close 3,972.00
