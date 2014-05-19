* Castor seed future June contract declined due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,787.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,775.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,974.00 High 3,975.00 Low 3,902.00 Close 3,910.00 Previous close 3,962.00 Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 19 - RTRS 19-May-2014 08:55 Castor seed future June contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,92,000-0,93,000 versus 0,98,000-0,99,000 previous. Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:0,715-0,770 versus 0,720-0,760 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,974.00 At 1215 local time 3,925.00 Previous close 3,962.00