* Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 0,92,000-0,93,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,710-0,760 versus 0,715-0,770 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,900.00 At 1215 local time 3,902.00 Previous close 3,910.00