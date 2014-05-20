* Castor seed future June contract improved due to speculative buying at lower level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,787.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,900.00 High 3,971.00 Low 3,889.00 Close 3,949.00 Previous close 3,910.00 Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 20 - RTRS 20-May-2014 10:21 Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 0,92,000-0,93,000 previous. Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:0,710-0,760 versus 0,715-0,770 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,900.00 At 1215 local time 3,902.00 Previous close 3,910.00