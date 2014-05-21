* Castor seed future June contract dropped sharply due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,775.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,762.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,950.00 High 3,970.00 Low 3,890.00 Close 3,899.00 Previous close 3,949.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 21 - RTRS 21-May-2014 10:31 Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying interest. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 0,90,000-0,91,000 previous. Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:0,720-0,765 versus 0,710-0,760 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,950.00 At 1215 local time 3,947.00 Previous close 3,949.00