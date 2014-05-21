* Castor seed future June contract dropped sharply due to selling
pressure from bear operators.
Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,775.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,762.50 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract
Open 3,950.00
High 3,970.00
Low 3,890.00
Close 3,899.00
Previous close 3,949.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 21 - RTRS
21-May-2014 10:31
Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to lack of
speculative buying interest. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag:
0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 0,90,000-0,91,000 previous. Castor seed ready, auction
price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:0,720-0,765 versus 0,710-0,760 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According
to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract
Today's open 3,950.00
At 1215 local time 3,947.00
Previous close 3,949.00