BRIEF-Veto Switch Gears & Cables gets order worth 190 mln rupees for supply of LED bulbs
* Says awarded an order of Rs. 19 crore for supply of LED bulbs from EESL tender Source text: http://bit.ly/2jWAJc1 Further company coverage:
* Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,87,000-0,88,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,715-0,767 versus 0,710-0,760 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,928.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,883.00 n.q. Previous close 3,928.00 4,141.00
* Says awarded an order of Rs. 19 crore for supply of LED bulbs from EESL tender Source text: http://bit.ly/2jWAJc1 Further company coverage:
** Ajanta Pharma Ltd dives as much as 14.55 pct to 1,526.65 rupees, lowest since July 4, 2016
Jan 24 Indian shares rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, as banking shares such as HDFC Bank gained ahead of results later in the day, while sentiment got a boost on optimism ahead of the annual budget to be unveiled next week.