* Castor seed future June contract fluctuated both ways and ended on a slightly weak note due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,775.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,762.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,928.00 n.q. High 3,963.00 n.q. Low 3,872.00 n.q. Close 3,922.00 n.q. Previous close 3,928.00 4,141.00 * Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,87,000-0,88,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,715-0,767 versus 0,710-0,760 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,928.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,883.00 n.q. Previous close 3,928.00 4,141.00