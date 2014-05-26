* Castor seed future June contract eased due to profit selling from bull
operators at higher level.
Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,750.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,775.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract Sept. Contract
Open 3,920.00 n.q.
High 3,955.00 n.q.
Low 3,900.00 n.q.
Close 3,903.00 n.q.
Previous close 3,922.00 4,141.00
* Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to lack of
speculative buying interest.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag:
0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,75,000-0,76,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,710-0,760 versus 0,715-0,760 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract Sept. Contract
Today's open 3,920.00 n.q.
At 1215 local time 3,916.00 n.q.
Previous close 3,922.00 4,141.00