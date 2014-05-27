BRIEF-National Aluminium Co says India govt proposes to sell shares via OFS
* Says india government proposes to sell 96.6 million shares with additional option to sell upto 96.6 million shares of co
* Castor seed future June contract dropped due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,750.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,750.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,904.00 n.q. High 3,931.00 n.q. Low 3,858.00 n.q. Close 3,867.00 n.q. Previous close 3,903.00 4,141.00
* Says india government proposes to sell 96.6 million shares with additional option to sell upto 96.6 million shares of co
BANGALORE, Apr 18The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33800 ICS-201(B22mm) 34800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29000 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37900 ICS-202(26mm) 43700 ICS-105(26mm) 36400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 37300 ICS-105(27mm)