* Castor seed future June contract moved down further due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,712.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,750.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,855.00 n.q. High 3,866.00 n.q. Low 3,822.00 n.q. Close 3,827.00 n.q. Previous close 3,867.00 4,141.00 Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 28 * Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,75,000-0,76,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,710-0,750 versus 0,715-0,760 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,855.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,840.00 n.q. Previous close 3,867.00 4,141.00