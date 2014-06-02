* Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,75,000-0,76,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,715-0,770 versus 0,720-0,765 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,960.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,914.00 n.q. Previous close 3,941.00 4,141.00