* Castor seed future June contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,787.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,750.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,960.00 n.q. High 3,960.00 n.q. Low 3,890.00 n.q. Close 3,919.00 n.q. Previous close 3,941.00 4,141.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 02 * Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,75,000-0,76,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,715-0,770 versus 0,720-0,765 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,960.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,914.00 n.q. Previous close 3,941.00 4,141.00 Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- June 02 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.15 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Jun. Contract Today's open n.q. Previous close ------