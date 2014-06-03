* Castor seed future June contract increased smartly due to speculative buying at lower level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,725.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,787.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,926.00 n.q. High 4,026.00 n.q. Low 3,893.00 n.q. Close 4,015.00 n.q. Previous close 3,919.00 4,141.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,75,000-0,76,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,710-0,765 versus 0,715-0,770 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,926.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,904.00 n.q. Previous close 3,919.00 4,141.00