* Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,62,000-0,63,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,720-0,775 versus 0,710-0,765 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 4,020.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 4,005.00 n.q. Previous close 4,015.00 4,141.00