* Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to
speculative buying.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag:
0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,62,000-0,63,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,730-0,780 versus 0,720-0,775 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract Sept. Contract
Today's open 4,013.00 n.q.
At 1215 local time 4,078.00 n.q.
Previous close 4,014.00 4,141.00