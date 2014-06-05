* Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,62,000-0,63,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,730-0,780 versus 0,720-0,775 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 4,013.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 4,078.00 n.q. Previous close 4,014.00 4,141.00