* Castor seed future June-September contracts firmed up due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,825.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,812.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 4,013.00 4,265.00 High 4,084.00 4,265.00 Low 4,003.00 4,265.00 Close 4,023.00 4,265.00 Previous close 4,014.00 4,141.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,62,000-0,63,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,730-0,780 versus 0,720-0,775 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 4,013.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 4,078.00 n.q. Previous close 4,014.00 4,141.00