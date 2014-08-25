* Castor seed future market remain closed on account of weekly holiday. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,770-0,825 versus 0,770-0,826 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open 0,000.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 0,000.00 n.q. Previous close 4,208.00 4,434.00