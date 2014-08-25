* Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,04,000-0,05,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,775-0,818 versus 0,770-0,825 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open 4,190.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 4,160.00 n.q. Previous close 4,208.00 4,434.00