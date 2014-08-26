* Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,04,000-0,05,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,760-0,820 versus 0,775-0,818 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open 4,185.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 4,162.00 n.q. Previous close 4,174.00 4,434.00