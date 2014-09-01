BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank March qtr profit up about 6 pct
* March quarter net profit 521.6 million rupees versus 490.7 million rupees last year
* Castor seed future September contract regained its early loss due to speculative buying enquiries at lower level. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,760-0,820 versus 0,760-0,820 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open 4,150.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 4,173.00 n.q. Previous close 4,177.00 4,434.00
MUMBAI, April 26 The initial public offering of exchange operator NSE Ltd will "take some time" after the company disclosed potential instances of unfair access by some brokers to its servers, the new chairman of India's capital markets regulator said on Wednesday.