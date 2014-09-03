* Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,05,000-0,06,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,740-0,795 versus 0,740-0,800 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open 4,025.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 4,016.00 n.q. Previous close 4,032.00 4,434.00 Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- September 03 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.15 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sep. Contract Today's open n.q. Previous close ------