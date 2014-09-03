* Castor seed future September contract firmed up due to speculative buying at lower level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,937.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,937.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December Contract Open 4,025.00 n.q. High 4,056.00 n.q. Low 4,005.00 n.q. Close 4,045.00 n.q. Previous close 4,032.00 4,434.00 * Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,05,000-0,06,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,740-0,795 versus 0,740-0,800 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open 4,025.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 4,016.00 n.q. Previous close 4,032.00 4,434.00