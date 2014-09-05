* Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying interest. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,740-0,794 versus 0,740-0,788 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open 4,028.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 4,026.00 n.q. Previous close 4,032.00 4,301.00