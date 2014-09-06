* Castor seed future market remain closed on account of weekly holiday. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,744-0,795 versus 0,740-0,794 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open 0,000.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 00,000.00 n.q. Previous close 4,025.00 4,222.00