* Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,03,000-0,04,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,740-0,796 versus 0,735-0,792 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open n.q. 4,273.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 4,320.00 Previous close 4,084.00 4,267.00